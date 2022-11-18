Dwayne Johnson shares training diet for ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson has shared the diet he went on to get in shape for Black Adam and currently still follows.

The actor told Men’s Health he eats the same six meals every day, and has both a team of chefs and a “strength and condition coach” to help him achieve the desired physique.

Johnson said his breakfast includes “eggs, a meat like bison, a complex carb like oatmeal, and fruit, usually either papaya or blueberries.”

He then has a second meal at 10am after exercising early in the morning, and that it includes “complex carbs like rice, chicken breast, and greens.”

Dinner will feature “protein from fish, chicken, steak, or buffalo, along with complex carbs like sweet potatoes, and greens,” the actor revealed.

Dwayne Johnson explained that much of his diet and discipline comes from advice he learned from his father, former pro wrestler Rocky Johnson.

The actor said: “He taught me very early on not to eat to please the tongue but to eat to nourish the body. He taught me that when I was five. That’s probably why I need therapy.”

In a two-star review of Black Adam, NME wrote: “Black Adam functions as a kind of weird, overpopulated Odd Couple blockbuster in which the Justice Society, who disapprove of Black Adam’s methods (i.e. killing people), must form an alliance with him to take down a resurgent Sabbac.”