What films are on TV this Boxing Day?

The TV listings for Boxing Day have been shared, with a look at the films being broadcast on TV in the UK now available.

As the festivities begin to wind down, fewer Christmas films will be on offer, but there’ll still be plenty of movies to get stuck into on December 26.

Among the offerings will be the David Bowie-starring Labyrinth on 5 Star and a Jurassic Park double-header, with the original airing on Sky Showcase and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom showing on ITV 2.

Elsewhere, thrills come in the form of Pulp Fiction and Ghostbusters, while Spider-Man 3 will help close out the weekend of Christmas binge-watching.

See the films available to watch on TV this Boxing Day below:

Labyrinth – 5 Star, 11:05am

The Witches – 5 Star, 1:10pm

Ghostbusters – BBC One, 4:40pm

The Magnificent Seven – BBC Two, 5:30pm

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – ITV 2, 6:30pm

Jurassic Park – Sky Showcase, 6:45pm

Spider-Man 3 – Sky Showcase, 10:15pm

Goodfellas – BBC Two, 10:15pm

Pulp Fiction – Sky Cinema Thriller, 10:20pm

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – Channel 4, 12:55am

If you’re still looking for Christmas films on Boxing Day, a series of special codes will help you find all the Yuletide movies available to watch on Netflix. Each code relates to a different category or genre on the streaming service, from Christmas Comedies to More Naughty Than Nice.

There is also one code for the overarching bracket of Christmas titles – or “Season’s Streamings/Here For The Holidays”, as Netflix have dubbed it.