What films are on TV this Christmas Day?

The films available to watch on TV on Christmas Day this year will include some classic movies and Yuletide-themed choices.

Fitting for the main event, the TV listings on December 25 feature some of the most beloved Christmas films available.

Love Actually will air on ITV on Christmas night, preceded by Home Alone 2: Lost In New York on Channel 4 earlier in the day. For those who’ve had their fill of festivities, non-Christmassy films will also be showing, including rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Catch Me If You Can, and a look at Elvis On Tour.

Elsewhere, viewers can tune into Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi favourite E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Marvel’s Venom and more.

See the films available to watch on TV this Christmas Day below:

E.T The Extra-Terrestrial – ITV 2, 3:25pm

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York – Channel 4, 5:30pm

Back To The Future – ITV 2, 5:45pm

Apollo 13 – ITV 4, 6:15pm

Elvis On Tour – Sky Arts, 6:35pm

Venom – Film 4, 9pm

Ghost – Sky Showcase, 9:25pm

Love Actually – ITV, 10:45pm

Catch Me If You Can – Channel 4, 10:55pm

When Harry Met Sally – BBC One, 12:05am

East Is East – Channel 4, 1:30am

In 2018, Britain’s favourite Christmas film was revealed in a survey conducted by the Radio Times. The publication found that It’s A Wonderful Life was the most popular festive movie, while Elf polled at Number Two.

The rest of the top five was made up of festive staples, including Love Actually, Home Alone and The Muppets Christmas Carol.