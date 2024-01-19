Mean Girls, A Star Is Born, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters are among the films showing on terrestrial/freeview TV today (January 19).

Those looking for some Friday night entertainment don’t need a subscription to a streaming service to find plenty of variety, as a wide selection of choices will be available during prime time hours.

One of the standout options is the original Mean Girls movie (airing on Film4 at 9pm), which is being broadcast to coincide with the cinematic release of Tina Fey’s new musical adaptation of the film.

The Millie Bobby Brown-led Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, Kill Bill: Volume 2, and A Star Is Born are other notable options, all of which also begin at 9pm on separate channels.

What films are on TV today (January 19)?

Below is a selection of films that will be available to watch on terrestrial and Feeview television tonight:

Footloose – Film4, 6:55pm

A Star Is Born – BBC Three, 9pm

Mean Girls – Film4, 9pm

Kill Bill: Volume 2 – Dave, 9pm

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters – 5 Star, 9pm

Paycheck – MTV, 10pm

Zola – Film4, 10:55pm

The Hurt Locker – BBC One, 11:30pm

If you are looking for something more recent, streaming services will be the way to go, what with a number of new and award-winning titles being added in the past few weeks.

Emerald Fennell’s satirical comedy Saltburn, which has taken the internet by storm, recently dropped on Amazon Prime Video, while Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon – starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro – is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Viewers can also rent Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – winner of 13 Golden Globes including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) – on Amazon Prime Video from £4.99, while acclaimed Korean drama Past Lives is available to rent on the same service from £5.49, or buy to keep for £5.99.