What films are on TV this August bank holiday?

A range of films are available to watch on TV over the August bank holiday weekend.

The highlights on Monday (August 28) include Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in No Time To Die, action thriller The Raid and James Cameron’s Titanic.

If you’re in the mood for out-of-season festivities, BBC Three is bizarrely showing romantic comedy Lost At Christmas. It goes up against Men In Black III and Eddie The Eagle starring Taron Egerton across Film4 and Sky Showcase respectively.

For music heads, Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week is airing on Sky Showcase in the afternoon.

See the films available to watch on TV this August bank holiday below.

Bee Movie – ITV2, 10:05am

Nanny McPhee – ITV, 2pm

Joe Kidd – Channel 5, 2:15pm

Puss In Boots – Film4, 2:55pm

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart – Sky Arts, 3pm

Kelly’s Heroes – Channel 5, 4pm

Smurfs: The Lost Village – ITV2, 4:30pm

School of Rock – Film4, 4:40pm

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – Sky Showcase, 5pm

Ice Age – ITV2, 6:15pm

Men In Black III – Film4, 6:55pm

Eddie The Eagle – Sky Showcase, 7pm

No Time To Die – ITV2, 8pm

Lost At Christmas – BBC Three, 8:25pm

Titanic – Film4, 9pm

Going In Style – BBC Two, 10:30pm

Run All Night – ITV, 10:15pm

Baby Done – BBC Three, 10:45pm

The Raid – Sky Max, 10:45pm

A number of actors have been rumoured to take over the role of James Bond following Daniel Craig, including Damson Idris, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The latter recently refused to deny his potential casting in an interview.

In a four-star review of No Time To Die, NME wrote: “For the most part though, and with so much at stake thanks to COVID decimating cinema, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson should be applauded for taking some bold risks. The gobsmacking ending, in fact, may be the biggest in Bond history.

“Yet when the credits finally roll on Daniel Craig’s last hurrah, all those difficulties fade into the background. If we didn’t know better, we’d say it even looked like he enjoyed himself.”