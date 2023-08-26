What films are on TV this August bank holiday?

A range of films are available to watch on TV over the August bank holiday weekend.
The highlights on Monday (August 28) include Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in No Time To Die, action thriller The Raid and James Cameron’s Titanic.
If you’re in the mood for out-of-season festivities, BBC Three is bizarrely showing romantic comedy Lost At Christmas. It goes up against Men In Black III and Eddie The Eagle starring Taron Egerton across Film4 and Sky Showcase respectively.
For music heads, Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week is airing on Sky Showcase in the afternoon.
See the films available to watch on TV this August bank holiday below.
- Bee Movie – ITV2, 10:05am
- Nanny McPhee – ITV, 2pm
- Joe Kidd – Channel 5, 2:15pm
- Puss In Boots – Film4, 2:55pm
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart – Sky Arts, 3pm
- Kelly’s Heroes – Channel 5, 4pm
- Smurfs: The Lost Village – ITV2, 4:30pm
- School of Rock – Film4, 4:40pm
- The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – Sky Showcase, 5pm
- Ice Age – ITV2, 6:15pm
- Men In Black III – Film4, 6:55pm
- Eddie The Eagle – Sky Showcase, 7pm
- No Time To Die – ITV2, 8pm
- Lost At Christmas – BBC Three, 8:25pm
- Titanic – Film4, 9pm
- Going In Style – BBC Two, 10:30pm
- Run All Night – ITV, 10:15pm
- Baby Done – BBC Three, 10:45pm
- The Raid – Sky Max, 10:45pm
A number of actors have been rumoured to take over the role of James Bond following Daniel Craig, including Damson Idris, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The latter recently refused to deny his potential casting in an interview.
In a four-star review of No Time To Die, NME wrote: “For the most part though, and with so much at stake thanks to COVID decimating cinema, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson should be applauded for taking some bold risks. The gobsmacking ending, in fact, may be the biggest in Bond history.
“Yet when the credits finally roll on Daniel Craig’s last hurrah, all those difficulties fade into the background. If we didn’t know better, we’d say it even looked like he enjoyed himself.”