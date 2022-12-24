What films are on TV this Christmas Eve?

The listings for TV over Christmas have been released, with the full schedule for Christmas Eve now available to view.

As the countdown to the big day begins, TV channels will be showing a range of both festive and non-festive fare.

Highlights this Christmas Eve include Macaulay Culkin’s Christmas classic Home Alone on Channel 4, the Will Ferrell-starring Elf available to Sky subscribers on Sky Showcase, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas airing on ITV 2.

For less Christmassy options, the Peter Jackson-directed Beatles documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years will be showing on Sky Documentaries, while Inception will be available to watch on Sky Cinema Thriller. More thrills will come in the form of Top Gun, broadcasting on Sky Showcase.

See the films available to watch on TV on Christmas Eve below:

The Manchurian Candidate – Sky Cinema Thriller, 8:15am

Miracle On 34th Street – Film 4, 11am

North By Northwest – BBC Two, 1:40pm

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu – BBC One, 3pm

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years – Sky Documentaries, 3:10pm

Home Alone – Channel 4, 5:25pm

Inception – Sky Cinema Thriller, 5:30pm

Elf – Sky Showcase, 6pm

How The Grinch Stole Christmas – ITV2, 7pm

Live Free Or Die Hard – 5 Star, 9pm

Moulin Rouge! – ITV Be, 9pm

Top Gun – Sky Showcase, 9:30pm

Four Weddings And A Funeral – Channel 4, 10:40pm

A Good Day To Die Hard – 5 Star, 11:35pm

The Holiday – ITV, 12:45am

La La Land – BBC One, 1am

While there will be plenty of movies on TV this Christmas, one traditional TV show will be missing from the schedule this year. Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas Day special has been axed by the BBC after 57 years.

The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials.