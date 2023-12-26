What films are on TV this Boxing Day?

The Lion King and Mean Girls are among the Boxing Day film highlights on TV.

In the aftermath of Christmas, the TV schedules are littered with family favourite films, between Disney classics and throwback adventures.

Highlights this year include 2019’s live-action remake of The Lion King featuring the voice of Donald Glover, and Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Ark which airs on Channel 4 in the evening.

If you fancy some comedy, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa is on BBC Three and Mean Girls, which is set for a musical revamp next year, will be shown on E4.

See all the films available to watch on Boxing Day below.

Detective Pikachu — BBC One, 9.50am

The Croods — ITV1, 10.25am

The Adventures Of TinTin — E4, 11.25am

Annie — Channel 4, 11.40am

Brief Encounter — BBC Two, 12.45pm

Beauty And The Beast (2017) — BBC One, 1.15pm

North By Northwest — BBC Two, 2.10pm

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang — ITV1, 3pm

Ice Age 2: Meltdown — ITV2, 3.05pm

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway — BBC One, 3.15pm

The Great Escape — Channel 4, 3.30pm

Kinky Boots — Channel 5, 3.50pm

Matilda — ITV2, 4.55pm

The Lion King (2019) — BBC One, 5.05pm

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — ITV2, 6.45pm

Raiders Of The Lost Ark — Channel 4, 6.50pm

Mean Girls — E4, 7.30pm

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa — BBC Three, 9pm

Pitch Perfect 3 — ITV2, 9pm

The Commuter — Sky Showcase, 9pm

The Courier — BBC Two, 10.30pm

If you want some new festive offerings, streaming services have added a bunch of new films in recent weeks. Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget has hatched on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video has Your Christmas Or Mine 2 and Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy.

Over on Disney+, Ludacris stars in Dashing Through The Snow, while NOW has Genie from Love Actually director Richard Curtis.