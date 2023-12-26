What films are on TV this Boxing Day?

The Lion King and Mean Girls are among the Boxing Day film highlights on TV.
In the aftermath of Christmas, the TV schedules are littered with family favourite films, between Disney classics and throwback adventures.
Highlights this year include 2019’s live-action remake of The Lion King featuring the voice of Donald Glover, and Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Ark which airs on Channel 4 in the evening.
If you fancy some comedy, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa is on BBC Three and Mean Girls, which is set for a musical revamp next year, will be shown on E4.
See all the films available to watch on Boxing Day below.
- Detective Pikachu — BBC One, 9.50am
- The Croods — ITV1, 10.25am
- The Adventures Of TinTin — E4, 11.25am
- Annie — Channel 4, 11.40am
- Brief Encounter — BBC Two, 12.45pm
- Beauty And The Beast (2017) — BBC One, 1.15pm
- North By Northwest — BBC Two, 2.10pm
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang — ITV1, 3pm
- Ice Age 2: Meltdown — ITV2, 3.05pm
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway — BBC One, 3.15pm
- The Great Escape — Channel 4, 3.30pm
- Kinky Boots — Channel 5, 3.50pm
- Matilda — ITV2, 4.55pm
- The Lion King (2019) — BBC One, 5.05pm
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — ITV2, 6.45pm
- Raiders Of The Lost Ark — Channel 4, 6.50pm
- Mean Girls — E4, 7.30pm
- Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa — BBC Three, 9pm
- Pitch Perfect 3 — ITV2, 9pm
- The Commuter — Sky Showcase, 9pm
- The Courier — BBC Two, 10.30pm
If you want some new festive offerings, streaming services have added a bunch of new films in recent weeks. Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget has hatched on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video has Your Christmas Or Mine 2 and Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy.
Over on Disney+, Ludacris stars in Dashing Through The Snow, while NOW has Genie from Love Actually director Richard Curtis.