What films are on TV this Christmas Eve?

The Holiday and Last Christmas are among the film highlights on TV for Christmas Eve.

In the run-up to Christmas Day, TV channels will be showing a range of both festive and non-festive fare.

Highlights for Christmas Eve include The Holiday starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black. Director Paul Feig’s 2019 film Last Christmas, meanwhile, is showing on BBC Three, which stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

If you fancy violence, Film4 has the best options between Taken starring Liam Neeson and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

See all the films available to watch on Christmas Eve below.

Charlotte’s Web – Channel 4, 12.30pm

It’s A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – ITV2, 12.35pm

White Christmas – BBC Two, 1pm

The Secret Life Of Pets – ITV1, 1.05pm

Sonic The Hedgehog – E4, 1.05pm

The Man Who Invented Christmas – Channel 5, 1.20pm

The Grinch (2018) – ITV1, 2.40pm

A Christmas Carol (1984) – Channel 4, 2.40pm

The Sound Of Music – BBC One, 2.50pm

The Holiday – Channel 5, 3.25pm

Smallfoot – ITV2, 3.45pm

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York – ITV1, 5.25pm

Miracle On 34th Street (1994) – Channel 4, 5.45pm

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Sky Showcase, 6pm

Hairspray – ITV2, 6.45pm

Johnny English Strikes Again – E4, 7.50pm

Rocky IV – ITV4, 8pm

Last Christmas – BBC Three, 9pm

There’s Something About Mary – ITV2, 9pm

Taken – Film4, 9pm

Top Gun – Sky Showcase, 9.30pm

The Mummy (2017) – ITV4, 10pm

Nine To Five – BBC Two, 10.30pm

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Film4, 10.50pm

If you want some new festive offerings, streaming services have added a bunch of new films in recent weeks. Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget has hatched on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video has Your Christmas Or Mine 2 and Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy.

Over on Disney+, Ludacris stars in Dashing Through The Snow, while NOW has Genie from Love Actually director Richard Curtis.