What films are on TV this Christmas Eve?

The Holiday and Last Christmas are among the film highlights on TV for Christmas Eve.
In the run-up to Christmas Day, TV channels will be showing a range of both festive and non-festive fare.
Highlights for Christmas Eve include The Holiday starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black. Director Paul Feig’s 2019 film Last Christmas, meanwhile, is showing on BBC Three, which stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.
If you fancy violence, Film4 has the best options between Taken starring Liam Neeson and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
See all the films available to watch on Christmas Eve below.
- Charlotte’s Web – Channel 4, 12.30pm
- It’s A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – ITV2, 12.35pm
- White Christmas – BBC Two, 1pm
- The Secret Life Of Pets – ITV1, 1.05pm
- Sonic The Hedgehog – E4, 1.05pm
- The Man Who Invented Christmas – Channel 5, 1.20pm
- The Grinch (2018) – ITV1, 2.40pm
- A Christmas Carol (1984) – Channel 4, 2.40pm
- The Sound Of Music – BBC One, 2.50pm
- The Holiday – Channel 5, 3.25pm
- Smallfoot – ITV2, 3.45pm
- Home Alone 2: Lost In New York – ITV1, 5.25pm
- Miracle On 34th Street (1994) – Channel 4, 5.45pm
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Sky Showcase, 6pm
- Hairspray – ITV2, 6.45pm
- Johnny English Strikes Again – E4, 7.50pm
- Rocky IV – ITV4, 8pm
- Last Christmas – BBC Three, 9pm
- There’s Something About Mary – ITV2, 9pm
- Taken – Film4, 9pm
- Top Gun – Sky Showcase, 9.30pm
- The Mummy (2017) – ITV4, 10pm
- Nine To Five – BBC Two, 10.30pm
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Film4, 10.50pm
If you want some new festive offerings, streaming services have added a bunch of new films in recent weeks. Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget has hatched on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video has Your Christmas Or Mine 2 and Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy.
Over on Disney+, Ludacris stars in Dashing Through The Snow, while NOW has Genie from Love Actually director Richard Curtis.