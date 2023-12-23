What films are on TV on December 23?

Die Hard and Fantastic Beasts are among the film highlights on TV for December 23.

In the run-up to Christmas, TV channels will be showing a range of both festive and non-festive fare.

Highlights for Saturday (December 23) include 2014’s Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, and 2019’s How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Other family-orientated offerings include How The Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald and Home Alone 3.

If you’re after an action classic, Die Hard is showing on Channel 4 from 9pm. For an action not-so-classic, there’s Men In Black 3 starring Will Smith and Josh Brolin.

See all the films available to watch on December 23 below.

Miracle On 34th Street – Channel 5, 11.45am

How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World – BBC One, 1.15pm

Sing – ITV1, 1.15pm

Escape To Victory – Channel 5, 1.50pm

Scrooged – Channel 4, 2.35pm

Home Alone 3 – ITV2, 2.40pm

Casablanca – BBC Two, 2.55pm

How The Grinch Stole Christmas – ITV1, 3.20pm

The Dirty Dozen – Channel 5, 4.10pm

It’s A Wonderful Life – Channel 4, 4.30pm

Peter Pan (2003) – ITV2, 4.40pm

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald – ITV1, 5.35pm

The Polar Express – Sky Showcase, 6.20pm

Paddington – BBC One, 6.45pm

Johnny English Reborn – ITV2, 6.55pm

My Best Friend’s Wedding – E4, 6.55pm

Men In Black III – Channel 4, 7pm

Die Hard – Channel 4, 9pm

The Shawshank Redemption – BBC Three, 9pm

Wedding Crashers – ITV2, 9pm

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years – Sky Mix, 9.30pm

Bridget Jones’s Baby – Channel 5, 10.10pm

Scent Of A Woman – Channel 4, 11.35pm

Bad Boys For Life – E4, 11.40pm

Out Of Sight – BBC One, 11.50pm

If you want some new festive offerings, streaming services have added a bunch of new films in recent weeks. Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget has hatched on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video has Your Christmas Or Mine 2 and Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy.

Over on Disney+, Ludacris stars in Dashing Through The Snow, while NOW has Genie from Love Actually director Richard Curtis.