What films are on TV this New Year’s Day?

Crazy Rich Asians and Harry Potter are among the film highlights on New Year’s Day.

After wishing 2023 a boozy farewell, the TV schedules are loaded with films to help ease you into the new year.

Highlights include Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, which is set to receive a sequel starring Paul Mescal later this year. For something lighter, there’s Crazy Rich Asians on BBC Three and Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone on ITV2.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Liam Neeson action flick The Commuter is on Sky Showcase, while the 2020 remake of The Witches starring Anne Hathaway is on BBC One.

See all the films airing on New Year’s Day below.

Babe — ITV1, 10.30am

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York — ITV2, 11.30am

The Wizard Of Oz — Channel 5, 12pm

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid — BBC Two, 12.45pm

PAW Patrol: The Movie — Channel 4, 12.55pm

Matilda — ITV2, 1.55pm

Singin’ In The Rain — Channel 5, 2.10pm

Moana — BBC One, 2.20pm

The Magnificent Seven (1960) — BBC Two, 2.30pm

Mrs Doubtfire — Channel 4, 2.55pm

Jumanji — ITV2, 3.55pm

My Fair Lady — Channel 5, 4.15pm

We Bought A Zoo — E4, 4.35pm

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade — Channel 4, 5.20pm

The Witches (2020) — BBC One, 5.55pm

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone — ITV2, 6.05pm

Uncle Buck — ITV4, 6.55pm

Ghostbusters II — BBC Three, 7pm

Mean Girls — E4, 7pm

Crazy Rich Asians — BBC Three, 9pm

Pitch Perfect 3 — ITV2, 9pm

The Inbetweeners 2 — E4, 9pm

The Commuter — Sky Showcase, 9.30pm

Bonnie and Clyde — BBC Two, 10pm

Gladiator — ITV1, 10.15pm

Central Intelligence — ITV4, 10.30pm

Ghostbusters — BBC One, 10.55pm

In The Heat Of The Night — BBC Two, 11.50pm

If you want new films, streaming services have added a bunch in recent weeks. Bradley Cooper’s biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein, Maestro, is available on Netflix, along with Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

Elsewhere, Saltburn starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi was recently added to Amazon Prime Video. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, meanwhile, is available through Paramount+.