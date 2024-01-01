What films are on TV this New Year’s Day?

Crazy Rich Asians and Harry Potter are among the film highlights on New Year’s Day.
After wishing 2023 a boozy farewell, the TV schedules are loaded with films to help ease you into the new year.
Highlights include Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, which is set to receive a sequel starring Paul Mescal later this year. For something lighter, there’s Crazy Rich Asians on BBC Three and Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone on ITV2.
Elsewhere, Liam Neeson action flick The Commuter is on Sky Showcase, while the 2020 remake of The Witches starring Anne Hathaway is on BBC One.
See all the films airing on New Year’s Day below.
- Babe — ITV1, 10.30am
- Home Alone 2: Lost In New York — ITV2, 11.30am
- The Wizard Of Oz — Channel 5, 12pm
- Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid — BBC Two, 12.45pm
- PAW Patrol: The Movie — Channel 4, 12.55pm
- Matilda — ITV2, 1.55pm
- Singin’ In The Rain — Channel 5, 2.10pm
- Moana — BBC One, 2.20pm
- The Magnificent Seven (1960) — BBC Two, 2.30pm
- Mrs Doubtfire — Channel 4, 2.55pm
- Jumanji — ITV2, 3.55pm
- My Fair Lady — Channel 5, 4.15pm
- We Bought A Zoo — E4, 4.35pm
- Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade — Channel 4, 5.20pm
- The Witches (2020) — BBC One, 5.55pm
- Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone — ITV2, 6.05pm
- Uncle Buck — ITV4, 6.55pm
- Ghostbusters II — BBC Three, 7pm
- Mean Girls — E4, 7pm
- Crazy Rich Asians — BBC Three, 9pm
- Pitch Perfect 3 — ITV2, 9pm
- The Inbetweeners 2 — E4, 9pm
- The Commuter — Sky Showcase, 9.30pm
- Bonnie and Clyde — BBC Two, 10pm
- Gladiator — ITV1, 10.15pm
- Central Intelligence — ITV4, 10.30pm
- Ghostbusters — BBC One, 10.55pm
- In The Heat Of The Night — BBC Two, 11.50pm
If you want new films, streaming services have added a bunch in recent weeks. Bradley Cooper’s biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein, Maestro, is available on Netflix, along with Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.
Elsewhere, Saltburn starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi was recently added to Amazon Prime Video. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, meanwhile, is available through Paramount+.