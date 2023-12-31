What films are on TV this New Year’s Eve?

No Time To Die and Saving Mr Banks are among the film highlights on New Year’s Eve.

As another year comes to an end, the TV schedules clog up with films to fill the gaps before the fireworks begin.

Highlights this year include Disney’s 2016 remake of The Jungle Book, featuring the voices of Idris Elba and Bill Murray. Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, No Time To Die, takes the primetime slot on ITV at 8.30pm.

Elsewhere, there’s comedies in I Give It A Year, The Inbetweeners Movie and Bridesmaids. If you fancy some sci-fi, go for Star Trek Beyond on E4.

See all the films airing on New Year’s Eve below.

The Adventures Of Tintin — E4, 11.50am

Evan Almighty — ITV1, 1.05pm

The Heroes Of Telemark — BBC Two, 1.15pm

Dad’s Army — Channel 4, 2.05pm

Hook — Channel 5, 2.05pm

Saving Mr Banks — BBC One, 2.20pm

Matilda — ITV1, 2.55pm

Zulu — Channel 4, 4pm

The Jungle Book (2016) — BBC One, 4.20pm

The Goonies — Channel 5, 4.50pm

Johnny English Strikes Again — E4, 4.55pm

Space Jam — ITV2, 5.15pm

Whisky Galore! — BBC Two, 5.20pm

Star Trek Beyond — E4, 6.40pm

Men In Black: International — Channel 4, 6.55pm

Big — ITV2, 6.55pm

Ghostbusters — BBC Three, 7.20pm

Murder On The Orient Express —More4, 8pm

Marry Me — BBC One, 8.25pm

No Time To Die — ITV1, 8.30pm

Pirates — BBC Three, 9pm

Prisoners — Sky Witness, 9pm

Bridesmaids — ITV2, 9pm

Rocky V — ITV4, 9pm

I Give It A Year — BBC Three, 10.15pm

The Inbetweeners Movie — E4, 10.30pm

The Producers — BBC Four, 10.50pm

If you want new films, streaming services have added a bunch in recent weeks. Bradley Cooper’s biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein, Maestro, is available on Netflix, along with Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

Elsewhere, Saltburn starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi was recently added to Amazon Prime Video. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, meanwhile, is available through Paramount+.