What films are on TV this New Year’s Eve?

No Time To Die and Saving Mr Banks are among the film highlights on New Year’s Eve.
As another year comes to an end, the TV schedules clog up with films to fill the gaps before the fireworks begin.
Highlights this year include Disney’s 2016 remake of The Jungle Book, featuring the voices of Idris Elba and Bill Murray. Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, No Time To Die, takes the primetime slot on ITV at 8.30pm.
Elsewhere, there’s comedies in I Give It A Year, The Inbetweeners Movie and Bridesmaids. If you fancy some sci-fi, go for Star Trek Beyond on E4.
See all the films airing on New Year’s Eve below.
- The Adventures Of Tintin — E4, 11.50am
- Evan Almighty — ITV1, 1.05pm
- The Heroes Of Telemark — BBC Two, 1.15pm
- Dad’s Army — Channel 4, 2.05pm
- Hook — Channel 5, 2.05pm
- Saving Mr Banks — BBC One, 2.20pm
- Matilda — ITV1, 2.55pm
- Zulu — Channel 4, 4pm
- The Jungle Book (2016) — BBC One, 4.20pm
- The Goonies — Channel 5, 4.50pm
- Johnny English Strikes Again — E4, 4.55pm
- Space Jam — ITV2, 5.15pm
- Whisky Galore! — BBC Two, 5.20pm
- Star Trek Beyond — E4, 6.40pm
- Men In Black: International — Channel 4, 6.55pm
- Big — ITV2, 6.55pm
- Ghostbusters — BBC Three, 7.20pm
- Murder On The Orient Express —More4, 8pm
- Marry Me — BBC One, 8.25pm
- No Time To Die — ITV1, 8.30pm
- Pirates — BBC Three, 9pm
- Prisoners — Sky Witness, 9pm
- Bridesmaids — ITV2, 9pm
- Rocky V — ITV4, 9pm
- I Give It A Year — BBC Three, 10.15pm
- The Inbetweeners Movie — E4, 10.30pm
- The Producers — BBC Four, 10.50pm
If you want new films, streaming services have added a bunch in recent weeks. Bradley Cooper’s biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein, Maestro, is available on Netflix, along with Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.
Elsewhere, Saltburn starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi was recently added to Amazon Prime Video. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, meanwhile, is available through Paramount+.