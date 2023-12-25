What films are on TV this Christmas Day?

Forrest Gump and Toy Story 4 are among the Christmas Day film highlights on TV.
For the big day, TV channels are showing a range of festive, non-festive and family classics while people slump on the sofa.
Highlights include the fourth Toy Story on BBC One and Home Alone on Channel 4. Elsewhere, Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands and animated musical sequel Sing 2 occupy the schedule.
Many networks have also pulled from the bank of Tom Hanks, with Forrest Gump, Big and The Green Mile all being shown.
See all the films available to watch on Christmas Day below.
- Kung Fu Panda 2 — Channel 4, 10.25am
- The Addams Family 2 — BBC One, 12.55pm
- Ice Age — ITV2, 1.10pm
- Deck The Halls — ITV2, 2.50pm
- Death On The Nile — BBC Two, 3.10pm
- The Italian Job — Channel 4, 3.10pm
- The Wizard Of Oz — Channel 5, 3.10pm
- Toy Story 4 — BBC One, 3.30pm
- Sing 2 — ITV1, 4.30pm
- Jumanji — ITV2, 4.40pm
- Home Alone — Channel 4, 5.30pm
- Big — ITV2, 6.50pm
- Edward Scissorhands — BBC Three, 7.30pm
- Bridesmaids — ITV2, 9pm
- The Green Mile — ITV4, 9pm
- Ghost — Sky Showcase, 9.45pm
- Forrest Gump — Channel 4, 10pm
- House Of Gucci — BBC Three, 11pm
- Pitch Perfect 2 — ITV1, 11.25pm
- West Side Story (1961) — BBC Four, 11.25pm
If you want some new festive offerings, streaming services have added a bunch of new films in recent weeks. Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget has hatched on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video has Your Christmas Or Mine 2 and Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy.
Over on Disney+, Ludacris stars in Dashing Through The Snow, while NOW has Genie from Love Actually director Richard Curtis.