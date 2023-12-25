What films are on TV this Christmas Day?

Forrest Gump and Toy Story 4 are among the Christmas Day film highlights on TV.

For the big day, TV channels are showing a range of festive, non-festive and family classics while people slump on the sofa.

Highlights include the fourth Toy Story on BBC One and Home Alone on Channel 4. Elsewhere, Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands and animated musical sequel Sing 2 occupy the schedule.

Many networks have also pulled from the bank of Tom Hanks, with Forrest Gump, Big and The Green Mile all being shown.

See all the films available to watch on Christmas Day below.

Kung Fu Panda 2 — Channel 4, 10.25am

The Addams Family 2 — BBC One, 12.55pm

Ice Age — ITV2, 1.10pm

Deck The Halls — ITV2, 2.50pm

Death On The Nile — BBC Two, 3.10pm

The Italian Job — Channel 4, 3.10pm

The Wizard Of Oz — Channel 5, 3.10pm

Toy Story 4 — BBC One, 3.30pm

Sing 2 — ITV1, 4.30pm

Jumanji — ITV2, 4.40pm

Home Alone — Channel 4, 5.30pm

Big — ITV2, 6.50pm

Edward Scissorhands — BBC Three, 7.30pm

Bridesmaids — ITV2, 9pm

The Green Mile — ITV4, 9pm

Ghost — Sky Showcase, 9.45pm

Forrest Gump — Channel 4, 10pm

House Of Gucci — BBC Three, 11pm

Pitch Perfect 2 — ITV1, 11.25pm

West Side Story (1961) — BBC Four, 11.25pm

If you want some new festive offerings, streaming services have added a bunch of new films in recent weeks. Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget has hatched on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video has Your Christmas Or Mine 2 and Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy.

Over on Disney+, Ludacris stars in Dashing Through The Snow, while NOW has Genie from Love Actually director Richard Curtis.