What happened to Jeremy Renner? Here’s everything we know about the actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner was involved in an accident which has left him in hospital in “critical but stable” condition.

The actor suffered injuries following a “weather related accident” on New Year’s Day (January 1), which occurred while Renner was plowing snow in Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, a winter storm hit the area on New Year’s Eve (December 31) which caused 35,000 homes across northern Nevada to lose power. Renner is reported to own a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, 25 miles from Reno.

Sergeant Kristin Vietti, from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, told Deadline that police “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” at 9am on New Year’s Day.

Renner, who was the only involved party in the incident, was airlifted to a local hospital. He was confirmed to be in a “critical but stable condition” at the time.

On January 2 (Monday), Renner’s representative shared that he had undergone surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopedic injuries”.

In a statement to Deadline, the actor’s rep added: “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

How did Jeremy Renner get injured?

While it’s unconfirmed exactly how the accident happened, eyewitnesses told TMZ that the incident occurred while Renner was plowing the road near his home so his family could get out following the New Year’s Eve storm.

According to a neighbour, the Snowcat plowing machine accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs, which led to him losing a lot of blood. Another neighbour, who is a doctor, is said to have put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived. The statement provided to Deadline which reports “blunt chest trauma” suggests further injuries were sustained in the accident.

Renner previously posted on Twitter about the high volumes of snow in the area on December 12, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland.”

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

A number of directors and co-stars have sent messages of support. James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy, wrote on Twitter: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Renner’s Hawkeye, shared on Instagram: “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

Along with playing Hawkeye, Renner is known for roles in 2008’s The Hurt Locker, The Town, 28 Weeks Later, Arrival and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.