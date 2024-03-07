What is the ‘Dune: Part Two’ popcorn bucket and why is it going viral?

Dune: Part Two has become one of the defining blockbusters of 2024, but not all the attention has been around the film itself.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel picks up as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with the Fremen people on Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Along with Chalamet, the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Austin Butler.

Dune: Part Two managed to earn $200million at the worldwide box office within its first week, making it the highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Why has the Dune popcorn bucket gone viral?

To celebrate the release of Dune: Part Two, US cinema chain AMC announced a special popcorn bucket based on the film’s sandworm creatures.

While cinemas often sell food merchandise connected with films, the design of the Dune bucket has especially caused a stir because of its resemblance to a sex toy. This is best summarised in a Saturday Night Live skit starring Ayo Edebiri, where a group of teenagers sing about losing their virginity to the plastic sandworm.

The bucket, which is actually quite impractical as a popcorn container due its freaky teeth, has also been a viral hit on TikTok and was even shown to the film’s cast on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Who made that?” a dismayed Florence Pugh asked on the show. “That’s not ok, that’s wrong.”

Where can you buy the Dune popcorn bucket?

If the Dune popcorn bucket is up your Arrakis, they can be bought at AMC cinemas for $24.99. At the time of writing, they are not currently available in the UK.