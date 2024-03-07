What is the highest-grossing movie of 2024?

While the opening months of 2024 have been relatively quiet in terms of blockbuster cinema, things have started to accelerate with Dune: Part Two.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the delayed sequel has been a monster hit at the box office, crossing the $200million mark globally within its first week.

The competition is still wide open though for other films to ascend at the box office. Last year, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was the highest-grossing movie internationally earning over $1.4billion.

What is the highest-grossing movie of the year?

At the time of writing (March 7), Dune: Part Two is the highest-grossing movie of 2024 after crossing the $200million mark at the worldwide box office (via BoxOfficeMojo).

This is followed by The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham and Bob Marley: One Love, which have both crossed the $150million mark internationally. Below this is the likes of Mean Girls, Argylle and Madame Web.

Plenty of movies yet to release in 2024, however, could take the crown from Dune: Part Two. Over the summer, we’re getting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Bad Boys 4, Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Despicable Me 4, just to name a few.

In a four-star review of Dune: Part Two, NME wrote: “Epic in scope and astonishing in its world building, Dune: Part Two combines jaw-dropping visuals with imaginative action and morally complex plotting to thrilling effect.”