What is ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ about?

Insidious: The Red Door brings a sense of finality to the supernatural horror franchise.

This fifth installment brings back series staples Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor and Rose Byrne, alongside newcomers Hiam Abbass and Sinclair Daniel.

Along with reprising his role of Josh Lambert, Wilson makes his directorial debut with Insidious: The Red Door, from a screenplay by Scott Teems.

How does Insidious: The Red Door fit into the timeline?

This fifth entry is set 10 years after the ending of Insidious: Chapter 2, as Josh Lambert (Wilson) drops off his son Dalton (Simpkins) at an ivy-league university. Insidious: The Red Door is a direct sequel to the first two films, with the third and fourth entries, Insidious: Chapter 3 and Insidious: The Last Key, serving as prequels to the first film.

An official synopsis for Insidious: The Red Door, reads: “Set 10 years after the ending events of the second film, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-league university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.

“To end the haunting and to put the demons to rest once and for all, Josh and Dalton must return once again to the Further in order to stop the Lambert nightmare for good.”

The film is billed as the “final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga”, which suggests this might be the last outing for Wilson and co.

Is there a trailer?

The film’s final trailer was released last month – check it out above.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm, producer Jason Blum explained that Insidious: The Red Door would be the last we’ll see of the franchise “for a while”.

“It may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest,” Blum said. “So, if someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there’s not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there’s no current plan in place for number six.”