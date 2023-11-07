Jennifer Lawrence made her return earlier this year with Netflix film No Hard Feelings, and has a host of new projects upcoming.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky (Jury Duty), the raunchy comedy follows 32-year-old Uber driver Maddie (Lawrence) who answers an advert to date a shy 19-year-old called Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in order to boost his confidence before college.

Upon its release, the age gap between Lawrence and Feldman’s characters was criticised by some, but the movie went on to top the Netflix film charts for 2023.

A synopsis for the film reads: “On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college.

“To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

Following the release of the film, we’ve compiled every future project Lawrence is attached to, and what is coming next for the actor.

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s next movie?

Following the release of No Hard Feelings, Lawrence has multiple upcoming projects with her name attached.

First is Burial Rites, the new film from director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) which was announced in 2017. Lawrence is set to star in the true story drama based on the novel by Hannah Kent. She will play Agnes, a woman charged with the murder of her former employer in 1820s Iceland.

There is no firm release date for the film yet, with Guadagnino also attached to multiple other projects including an adaptation of The Lord Of The Flies.

Lawrence’s second upcoming project is a remake of 1955 film East Of Eden, based on the novel of the same name by John Steinbeck. Lawrence is set to star as Cathy Ames, wife of Adam Trask. No further actors are currently attached to the project.

Two further projects of Lawrence’s come in collaboration with Paolo Sorrentino. First is Mob Girl, where she will play Arlyne Brickman, girlfriend of a mobster who testifies against a crime family in Colombo. The film is currently in pre-production. Lawrence and Sorrentino will also team up on Sue, a biopic about Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers.

Other future projects currently featuring Lawrence’s name include Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, where Lawrence will play a woman living in rural France and living with psychosis, and a long-touted screenplay from Lawrence and Amy Schumer, which has been in the works since 2015.

She is also set to appear in two further biopic – a Ron Howard-directed portrait of Zelda Fitzgerald and It’s What I Do: A Photographer’s Life of Love and War, a biopic of photojournalist Lynsey Addario directed by Steven Spielberg.