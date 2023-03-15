Oscar-winning, acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese is widely considered one of the best directors of all time.

Since his debut in 1967 with Who’s That Knocking At My Door, Scorsese has racked up countless awards and helmed a steady stream of popular movies from 1976’s Taxi Driver to 2019’s The Irishman.

His films typically explore masculinity, guilt and redemption alongside Scorsese’s signature use of extreme violence. However, he’s also worked on some impressive documentaries, with The Last Waltz, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story and The Rolling Stones‘ rock doc Shine A Light regarded as some of his finest work.

What is Martin Scorsese’s best movie according to Rotten Tomatoes?

Scorsese’s best movie, according to reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, is Goodfellas which currently holds a 96 per cent Fresh rating. Released in 1990, the iconic gangster film follows the late Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill as he works his way up the ranks of a criminal organisation and features standout performances from Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco.

Check out Martin Scorsese’s 15 top-rated movies below:

15. Silence (2016) 83%

14. The Aviator (2004) 86%

13. The Age Of Innocence (1993) 87%

12. The Color Of Money (1986) 88%

11. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 89%

10. After Hours (1985) 91%

9. The King Of Comedy (1983) 90%

8. The Departed (2006) 91%

7. Public Speaking (2010) 92%

6. Hugo (2011) 93%

5. Raging Bull (1980) 93%

4. The Irishman (2019) 95%

3. Mean Streets (1973) 96%

2. Taxi Driver (1976) 96%

1. Goodfellas (1990) 96%

“For its swaggering energy, the heart-in-your-throat pacing and for some of the most memorable, most imitated scenes in mafia movie history, this must rank as one of Scorsese’s finest films, if not the best,” wrote The Observer, while The Hollywood Reporter called Goodfellas: “Complex, volatile, ironic and disquieting” and “a masterly achievement in intense observation.”

De Niro is set to reunite with Scorsese for his upcoming western crime thriller, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Members of the Osage tribe in north-eastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White.”

Set for release later this year on Apple TV+, the latest Scorsese film has a reported $200million (£165million) budget and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser and Jack White.