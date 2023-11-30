What is Ridley Scott’s next movie?

Ridley Scott returned to comfortably epic territory with Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The director’s latest film depicts the French leader’s rise to power, along with his turbulent relationship with Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby) amid the French revolution.

Napoleon was released in cinemas on November 22, 2023. An extended four-hour director’s cut is set to arrive on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Advertisement

It marks Scott’s 28th feature film, following the likes of The Martian, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Alien and Blade Runner.

What is director Ridley Scott’s next film?

Gladiator 2 will be Scott’s next film and his 29th feature as director. The sequel stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the nephew of Commodus (previously played by Joaquin Phoenix) who was saved by Maximus (Russell Crowe) in the original film.

Other cast members confirmed for the sequel include Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal and Fred Hechinger.

What is the release date for Gladiator 2?

Gladiator 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

Scott recently opened up about casting Mescal for the lead role, explaining how he was impressed by the actor’s performance in Normal People.

Advertisement

“I watched Normal People,” Scott told Total Film. “It’s not my kind of show but I saw four episodes in a row – boom, boom, boom.

“I was thinking, ‘Who the hell is this Paul Mescal?’ And then I watched the whole series. And then, suddenly, Gladiator 2 came up, because the script was working pretty well. And I kept thinking about Paul. And that was it.”