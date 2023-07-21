What is ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ about?

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx uncover a government conspiracy in They Cloned Tyrone.

Directed by Juel Taylor in his directorial debut, this genre-bending sci-fi comedy mystery was originally conceived as a homage to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s.

They Cloned Tyrone had a limited release in cinemas from July 14, before it was made available to stream on Netflix on July 21.

What is They Cloned Tyrone?

Advertisement

The film, written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, follows trio Fontaine (Boyega), Yo-Yo (Parris) and Slick Charles (Foxx) who uncover a government cloning conspiracy.

A synopsis reads: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

Describing the film to Empire, director Juel Taylor cited films like They Live, Groundhog Day, It Follows and Black Dynamite as influences. He added: “If The Truman Show drank a bottle of vodka, what would the outcome be?”

“Me and my writing partner [Tony Rettenmaier] always joked about who would make the most ill-fitting detectives – the worst possible candidates to be thrust into the middle of a conspiracy,” Taylor said.

They Cloned Tyrone has received largely positive reviews from critics, earning a 97 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

A trailer was released last month – you can check it out above.

Other cast members include David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry and Eric Robinson Jr.

They Cloned Tyrone is available to stream on Netflix.