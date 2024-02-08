With Ariana Grande’s new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ coming out next month, the singer is set to further cement herself as one of the biggest stars in music, but what has her acting career looked like so far?

The new album will be her seventh studio record, set for release on March 8. Its lead single ‘Yes, And’ topped the charts, and signalled a possible pivot to a more house-influenced sound. This is her first album of new material since 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Grande has gone on to say that she does not intend to release any more singles ahead of the album’s release. “As hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap,” she wrote, “I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time.”

But before conquering the pop music world, Grande first came to attention as a star of the Nickelodeon shows Victorious, in which she starred as Cat Valentine from 2010 to 2013, and its spinoff show Sam & Cat from 2013 to 2014.

In recent years, Grande has started to return to the world of acting, with some big roles confirmed to be on the horizon. Read below for a rundown of Grande’s film career to date.

What movies has Ariana Grande appeared in?

When Grande was starring in Victorious, she also made her feature film debut by lending her voice to the English dub of the Spanish animated film Snowflake, the White Gorilla in 2011.

Her highest-profile film performance so far came in the 2021 apocalyptic satire Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay. Grande plays the pop star Riley Bina, whose relationship with DJ Chello, played by Kid Cudi, dominates the headlines despite the impending end of life on Earth. Grande and Cudi also wrote and performed the song ‘Just Look Up’ for the film.

Grande had cameo roles in the films Zoolander 2 and Men in Black: International, and she is set to take the role of Glinda the Good in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of Wicked, the smash stage musical. The film will explore the relationship between Glinda and Elphaba Thropp, the Wicket Witch of the West, who will be played by Cynthia Erivo. Wicked: Part One is set to be released on November 27, 2024, with Part Two arriving a year later.

Here are the films that Ariana Grande has appeared in:

Snowflake, the White Gorilla (201!)

Underdogs (2016)

Zoolander 2 (201)

Men in Black: International (2019)

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Wicked: Part One (2024)

Wicked: Part Two (2025)