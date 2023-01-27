What movies will win the Oscars 2023?

The 95th Academy Awards will see the best films from the past year compete for a coveted Oscar statuette.
This year’s ceremony, set to be held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday March 12, will also reflect on the history of the awards to celebrate the milestone birthday.
“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, our vision for the future,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer.
The Oscars represent the finale of the film award season, coming after the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, Satellite Awards, the BAFTAs and others.
As such, it’s possible to predict what films and performances are tipped as the favourites heading into the Oscars. While the Academy is known for throwing in the occasional wildcard (yes, 2016’s Suicide Squad is an Oscar winner), we’ve assembled the betting odds and likely winners within the main categories based on the 2023 award season.
Best Picture
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Elvis
All Quiet On The Western Front
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking
Avatar: The Way Of Water
According to Variety’s Awards Circuit, Everything Everywhere All At Once has a strong chance to take biggest prize. Paddy Power also have given it the best odds to win at 4/9, followed by The Banshees Of Inisherin at 2/1. EEAAO has solid ground across the awards season too, having picked up Best Picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards, while it won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.
Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Bill Nighy – Living
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Brendan Fraser is the favourite to take the award, after picking up Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Whale is also largely a vessel for his performance, although Butler or Farrell could take the win with odds at 2/1 and 5/2 respectively.
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are the main favourites to scoop this prize, with the former leading currently at 4/6 odds. Blanchett recently picked up the Best Actress gong at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
Best Director
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ruben Östlund – Triangle Of Sadness
Directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are the current favourites for Best Director with 8/11 odds, followed by Steven Spielberg who won best director at the Golden Globes.
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
The current frontrunner is Ke Huy Quan, who picked up both the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor. His current odds stand at 1/10.
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Hong Chau – The Whale
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Angela Bassett is currently the favourite with odds at 4/11. She also received a nomination at the BAFTAs and picked up the gong at the Critics’ Choice Awards.