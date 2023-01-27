What movies will win the Oscars 2023?

The 95th Academy Awards will see the best films from the past year compete for a coveted Oscar statuette.

This year’s ceremony, set to be held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday March 12, will also reflect on the history of the awards to celebrate the milestone birthday.

“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, our vision for the future,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer.

Advertisement

The Oscars represent the finale of the film award season, coming after the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, Satellite Awards, the BAFTAs and others.

As such, it’s possible to predict what films and performances are tipped as the favourites heading into the Oscars. While the Academy is known for throwing in the occasional wildcard (yes, 2016’s Suicide Squad is an Oscar winner), we’ve assembled the betting odds and likely winners within the main categories based on the 2023 award season.

Best Picture

Top Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Elvis

All Quiet On The Western Front

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking

Avatar: The Way Of Water

According to Variety’s Awards Circuit, Everything Everywhere All At Once has a strong chance to take biggest prize. Paddy Power also have given it the best odds to win at 4/9, followed by The Banshees Of Inisherin at 2/1. EEAAO has solid ground across the awards season too, having picked up Best Picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards, while it won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Bill Nighy – Living

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Advertisement

Brendan Fraser is the favourite to take the award, after picking up Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Whale is also largely a vessel for his performance, although Butler or Farrell could take the win with odds at 2/1 and 5/2 respectively.

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are the main favourites to scoop this prize, with the former leading currently at 4/6 odds. Blanchett recently picked up the Best Actress gong at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Best Director

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ruben Östlund – Triangle Of Sadness

Directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are the current favourites for Best Director with 8/11 odds, followed by Steven Spielberg who won best director at the Golden Globes.

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

The current frontrunner is Ke Huy Quan, who picked up both the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor. His current odds stand at 1/10.

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Hong Chau – The Whale

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Angela Bassett is currently the favourite with odds at 4/11. She also received a nomination at the BAFTAs and picked up the gong at the Critics’ Choice Awards.