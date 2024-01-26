What Pet Shop Boys song is in ‘All Of Us Strangers’?

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal lead romantic fantasy film All Of Us Strangers.

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh (Weekend, 45 Years), the film is the second screen adaptation of the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada.

A synopsis for the film reads: “One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.

“As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

What Pet Shop Boys song is used in All Of Us Strangers?

During a scene set a few days before Christmas, Adam (Scott) joins his parents at the tree to help put up some decorations, when a radio can be heard playing the Pet Shop Boys‘ cover of ‘Always On My Mind’.

The track, which Elvis Presley made a hit in 1972, was released by the Pet Shop Boys in 1987. In that same year, it became the UK’s Christmas number one single – hence why it was likely used in this Christmas scene from All Of Us Strangers.

The Pet Shop Boys have scored four UK number ones in total, with tracks ‘Always On My Mind’, ‘West End Girls’, ‘It’s A Sin’ and ‘Heart’.

All Of Us Strangers is released in UK cinemas from January 26, 2024.