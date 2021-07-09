What the ‘Black Widow’ post-credits scene means for the MCU

**Spoilers for Black Widow ahead**

A post-credits sequence for Black Widow has hinted at what we can expect to see from an upcoming Marvel series.

In the film, we meet Florence Pugh’s character Yelena Belova for the first time. The character is a former Black Widow herself, and adoptive sister to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

In the post-credit sequence, Yelena visits the grave of Natasha. In Avengers: Endgame, Johansson’s character gave her life in order to obtain the Soul Stone for the Avengers.

However while mourning at her grave, Yelena is joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Elusive criminal Valentina, who was first introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, appears to be working with the young Black Widow.

In an exchange, Valentina confirms that she wants Yelena to track down Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). She also tells Yelena that he is the person responsible for her sister’s death.

Louis-Dreyfus’ character was originally intended to make her debut appearance in Black Widow. However, due to coronavirus-induced delays, her introduction was bumped up to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The nature of her business remains unknown.

In December, it was announced that Pugh would be joining the Disney+ series Hawkeye. However, it now appears that her motives in the show have been confirmed.

Pugh joins Hailee Steinfeld and Vera Farmiga on the Disney+ show alongside Renner.

Describing the show at Comic-Con last year, Renner said: “What I get to do in the show ultimately is shepherd an amazing character, ultimately a better version of me.

“The sentiment of that is the fibre of what Hawkeye is, at least what I think Hawkeye is — a superhero without superpowers and I get to teach someone else to be a superhero without super powers.”

Hawkeye is due for release in 2021.