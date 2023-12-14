What time is ‘Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget’ on Netflix?

After over 20 years, Aardman classic Chicken Run is getting a sequel.

Directed by Sam Fell, Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget sees Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and Rocky (Zachary Levi) on a mission to secure their freedom after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

The film has largely replaced the voice cast from the 2000 original, with Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi taking over from Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson in the lead roles. The returning cast members include Jane Horrocks as Babs, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac and Miranda Richardson as Mrs Tweedy.

Nick Park and Peter Lord, who directed the original Chicken Run, serve as executive producers on the sequel alongside Carla Shelley.

What time is Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget released on Netflix?

The film will be available to stream on Friday December 15 from 8am GMT in the UK. This translates to the 12pm PT and 3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for the sequel last month – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.

“When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!”

The sequel’s voice cast also includes Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Nick Mohammed and Peter Serafinowicz.