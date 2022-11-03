Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock’s teenage sister in Enola Holmes 2, which is set to be released on Friday (November 4).

Based on the young adult book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes became a pandemic hit for Netflix when it was released in 2020. The sequel, which sees Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter also reprise their roles, looks to recapture the same magic with a new mystery.

What time is Enola Holmes 2 released on Netflix?

The sequel will arrive on Netflix on Friday November 4 at 12am PT and 3am ET in the US. As usual with Netflix originals, this means it will be available in the UK from 7am GMT on the same day. For central Europe, Netflix will be updated at 8am CET.

Is there a trailer for Enola Holmes 2?

A trailer was released during Netflix’s TUDUM event in September, where the young detective is seen taking on the case of a missing sister.

A synopsis reads: “Enola’s newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city’s seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society.”

Harry Bradbeer, who directed the original, has helmed the sequel, from a screenplay penned by Jack Thorne.

Alongside Brown, other cast members reprising their roles include Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Louis Patridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Susie Wokoma as Edith and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. New cast members include Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Hannah Dodd.

In a three-star review of the sequel, NME wrote: “Fizzing along nicely, even as it tips the two-hour mark, Enola Holmes 2 fits the mould it broke two years ago with a twisty murder mystery that’s well worth solving.”