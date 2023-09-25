What time is the new Wes Anderson film on Netflix?

Wes Anderson‘s latest Roald Dahl adaptation is set to arrive on Netflix this week.

The acclaimed director’s retelling of the 1977 story The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is his latest adaptation of one of Dahl’s stories, having previously helmed Fantastic Mr. Fox, which earned Oscar nominations for Animated Feature and Original Score in 2010.

Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade all star in the short film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival at the beginning of this month.

Per the official synopsis, the 39-minute film tells the story of a rich man who, after learning about a guru who can see without using his eyes, attempts to use the skill to cheat at gambling.

Find all the details of when it when be available to watch below.

What time is The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar released on Netflix?

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be available to watch on the streaming platform on September 27 at 8am BST in the UK, which is 12am PT/3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer earlier this month. Check it out below.

“For years I wanted to do Henry Sugar,” Anderson told IndieWire of his newest project earlier this year. “I knew what I liked in the story was the writing of it, Dahl’s words. I couldn’t find the answer, and then suddenly I did. It’s not a feature film. It’s like 37 minutes or something. But by the time I was ready to do it, the Dahl family no longer had the rights at all. They had sold the whole deal to Netflix.”

Anderson also stated that Netflix was the perfect place for his new short, because “it’s not really a movie”.

In a four-star review of his most recent release, Asteroid City, NME wrote: “The Anderson faithful will certainly be rewarded by a lush-looking film and a cast so big, there hasn’t even been time to mention Margot Robbie, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum.

“Suffice to say, Anderson has swelled the ranks of his rep company even more. Best of all, Jason Schwartzman – now on his seventh Anderson movie – gets a juicy role for his favourite director. Seeing the two of them together again feels like perfect harmony.”