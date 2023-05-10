What time is Jennifer Lopez thriller ‘The Mother’ released on Netflix?

Jennifer Lopez becomes a deadly assassin in Netflix film The Mother.

Directed by Niki Caro (Mulan), the action thriller stars Lopez as the titular mother assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter.

A synopsis reads: “A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

The film’s cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez, Jesse Garcia and Edie Falco.

When is The Mother released on Netflix?

The film will be available to stream from Friday May 12 at 8pm BST in the UK. It will be released in the US at 12am PT/3am ET, ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday May 14.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for The Mother last month — check it out above.

Along with playing the lead role, Lopez serves as a producer alongside Benny Medina, Roy Lee and Marc Evans. The script is written by Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton).

The Mother follows Lopez’s Netflix documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, which focused on her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 and 2019 film Hustlers.

Last year, Lopez starred in Shotgun Wedding for Amazon opposite Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz.