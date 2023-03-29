What time is ‘Murder Mystery 2’ on Netflix?

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return as amateur detectives in Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the action-comedy picks up four years after the original, with Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) now full-time detectives at their own struggling private eye agency. When they’re invited to the wedding of their friend the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island, the groom’s kidnapping sparks a whole new case for the pair to haphazardly solve.

A synopsis reads: “Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris.”

Other cast members in the sequel include Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and John Kani.

When is Murder Mystery 2 released on Netflix?

The film is released on Friday March 31 at 8am BST in the UK. In the US, Murder Mystery 2 will be available from 12am PT/3am ET.

Is there a Murder Mystery 2 trailer?

Netflix released a trailer in January – you can check it out above.

The original Murder Mystery, released in 2019, was directed by Kyle Newacheck and starred Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton and David Walliams.

While it received mixed reviews from critics, Murder Mystery was watched by 30.9million households within the first 72 hours, according to Netflix. At the time, it was the biggest opening weekend for a film in the company’s history.

Sandler and Aniston previously starred together in 2011 film Just Go With It, alongside Nicole Kidman, Brooklyn Decker and Heidi Montag.