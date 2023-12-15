What’s the best Christmas movie on Netflix?

Over the past decade, Netflix has become a go-to staple for Christmas entertainment.

The quality of its Christmas-themed output, however, is far from merry. Between the exquisitely naff identikit rom-coms and bad adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classics, digging around to find any modicum of decent will likely end your relatives before they’ve even sniffed the sherry.

So is it worth bothering at all? In its vast library, there are several (at best) worthwhile Christmas romps – so let’s cut straight to the search bar.

What is the best Christmas film on Netflix?

As noted in a rundown of the streaming service’s best Christmas movies on Rotten Tomatoes, Klaus is easily the best festive film on the platform. Along with being nominated at the Oscars, it won Best Animated Film at the BAFTAs in 2020.

Directed by Sergio Pablos, the animated film follows postman Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) who is stationed in an island town in 19th century Norway and befriends a reclusive toymaker, aka Klaus (J.K. Simmons).

Others in the voice cast include Rashida Jones, Will Sasso, Norm Macdonald, Joan Cusack and Sam McMurray.

You can check out a rundown of other films featured on the list below, based on their critics score and the total amount of reviews.

Klaus (2019) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) Alien Xmas (2020) Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) Feast Of The Seven Fishes (2019) A Boy Called Christmas (2021) Let It Snow (2019) White Christmas (1954) A Castle For Christmas (2021) A Christmas Prince (2017)

While not Christmas-themed, Netflix is hoping to win over families this year with Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget. The sequel to Aardman’s 2000 classic Chicken Run sees Ginger and Rocky on a new adventure with their daughter Molly, voiced by Bella Ramsey.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Dawn Of The Nugget might have a bit too much Netflix polish in places, and the spark of the original film doesn’t ever burn as brightly here, but there’s still a lot to love about a family film pitched for the post-Christmas dinner funk that’s all about the horrors of the poultry industry.”