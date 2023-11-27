Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in December

May December and Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget are among some of the most anticipated additions to Netflix UK this month.

Directed by Todd Haynes (Carol), May December is a drama film loosely inspired by the story of Mary Kay Letourneau. The film follows Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman), an actress who travels to Georgia to meet and study the life of Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) who is in a controversial relationship with husband Joe Yoo (Charles Melton).

Other highlights include the sequel to Chicken Run, which is set to arrive on December 15. The animated film features the voices of Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley and Imelda Staunton.

The latter also stars in the fourth and final season of The Crown. After the first part arrived in November, the concluding six episodes will land on December 14. Other additions include Bradley Cooper’s Maestro and Rebel Moon from director Zack Snyder.

You can check out the full list of new additions below (via What’s On Netflix).

Every film and TV show coming to Netflix UK in December 2023

December 1

A Brush With Christmas (2022)

Black Is The New Black

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas At The Drive-In (2022)

Dangerous Games: The Legacy Murders (2022)

Disquiet (2023)

Fisk (season two)

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Great Christmas Roast (season one)

How To Tell A Secret (2022)

Lego Ninjago

May December (2023)

PRU (season one)

Sweet Home (season two)

Who We Become (2023)

December 2

Welcome To Samdal-ri (season one)

December 4

Costco At Christmas (season one)

Dew Drop Diaries (season two)

December 6

Blood Coast (season one)

Christmas As Usual (2023)

Green Lantern (2011)

December 7

Analog Squad (season one)

High Tides (season one)

Hilda (season three)

I Hate Christmas (season two)

My Life With The Walter Boys (season one)

NAGA (2023)

The Archies (2023)

World War II: From The Frontlines (season one)

December 8

Barbie: A Touch Of Magic (2023)

Blood Vessel (2023)

Leave The World Behind (2023)

December 11

True Beauty (season one)

December 12

Happiness (season one)

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023)

Single’s Inferno (season three)

Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team (season one)

December 13

1670 (season one)

Car Masters: Rust To Riches (season five)

If I Were Luiza Sonsa (2023)

The Influencer (season one)

December 14

As The Crow Flies (season two)

The Crown (season six, part two)

Yu Yu Hakusho (season one)

December 15

Carol & The End Of The World

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget (2023)

Face To Face with ETA: Conversations With A Terrorist (2023)

Familia (2023)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

U-571 (2000)

YOH’ Christmas (season one)

December 16

American Underdog (2021)

Marry Me (2022)

December 18

The Outsiders (season one)

December 19

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (2023)

December 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (season one)

Maestro (2023)

December 21

Like Flowers In The Sand (season one)

Supa Team 4 (season two)

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature (season one)

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child On Fire (2023)

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (2023)

Star Trek: Prodigy (season one)

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (2023)

December 28

Pokemon Concierge (season one)

December 29

Berlin (season one)