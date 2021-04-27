What’s coming to Netflix UK in May?

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for May 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service below.

Among the biggest new titles arriving on the platform are Zack Snyder’s new zombie movie Army Of The Dead and the second part of Lucifer season five.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) will also be available, as well as multiple seasons of popular reality TV series Below Deck. Viewers can also get stuck in to older movies (The Outlaw And His Wife, It Is Never Too Late) and modern classic comedies such as School Of Rock and The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.

Titles that currently don’t have release dates listed by Netflix but have been confirmed are: Cape Fear (1991), Jaws (1975), Highlander (1986), The Bourne Saga films, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), Les Misérables (2012), Bridesmaids (2011), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Gladiator (2000), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Serenity (2005), 8 Mile (2002), Tremors (1990), Candyman (1992) and Shark Tale (2004).

See the list of titles with confirmed dates below:

May 1

Below Deck (multiple seasons)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Premonition (2007)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

School Of Rock (2003)

Tamara Drewe (2010)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Italian Job (2003)

May 2

Colony (season three)

May 4

Giant Truck (season two)

Selena: The Series (season two)

StartUp (seasons one-three)

Trash Truck (season two)

May 5

Lava Ka Dhaava (season one)

The Circle (season two – finale)

The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (limited series)

Upin&Ipin (season 11)

May 6

And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020)

August Sky – 63 Days of Glory (2018)

American Idol (2021 collection, weekly episodes on Thursdays)

May 7

Girl From Nowhere (season two)

Jupiter’s Legacy (season one)

Men In Black: International (2019)

Milestone (2021)

Monster (2021)

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)

May 9

Super Me (2019)

May 10

The Corrupted (2019)

Deadly Switch (2019)

It Is Never Too Late (1956)

The Outlaw And His Wife (1918)

May 11

Money, Explained (season one)

Motherland (season two)

May 12

Brightburn (2019)

Dance Of The Forty One (2021)

Oxygen (2021)

The Upshaws (season one)

May 13

Castlevania (season four)

May 14

Ferry (2021)

Haunted (season three)

I Am All Girls (2021)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)

Love, Death & Robots (season two)

Ma (2019)

Move To Heaven (season one)

The Heroic Legend Of Arslan (season one)

The Strange House (2021)

The Woman In The Window (2021)

May 15

Beyblade Burst Rise (season one)

Kuroko’s Basketball (season two)

May 16

Curious George 3: Back To The Jungle (2015)

Dad’s Army (2016)

Highlander (1986)

The Doors (1991)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021)

S.W.A.T. (multiple seasons)

May 19

The Last Days (1998)

Who Killed Sara? (season two)

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Special (season two)

May 21

Army Of The Dead (2021)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season three)

Strain (2020)

The Neighbor (season two)

May 25

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)

May 27

Eden (season one)

May 28

Lucifer (season five, B).

The Kominsky Method (season three)