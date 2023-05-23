When does Cannes Film Festival 2023 end?

Cannes is arguably the film industry’s most prestigious festival.

Founded in 1946, the annual event has become a landmark showcase for the biggest films in and outside of competition – with this year’s batch including Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon to Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

The biggest prize is the Palme d’Or, which was originally introduced in 1955. Past winners have included Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite and Jane Campion’s The Piano.

When does Cannes end?

This year’s festival runs from Tuesday May 16 to Saturday May 27. The closing film is Pixar’s Elemental, directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur).

Who is in the running for the 2023 Palme d’Or prize?

You can check out a list of the 21 feature films competing for the prize below.

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet

Asteroid City – Wes Anderson

Banel & Adama – Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Black Flies – Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

Club Zero – Jessica Hausner

Firebrand – Karim Ainouz

A Brighter Tomorrow – Nanni Moretti

Monster – Hirokazu Kore-eda

Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismaki

About Dry Grasses – Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Last Summer – Catherine Breillat

La Chimera – Alice Rohrwacher

The Pot-Au-Feu – Tran Anh Hung

Homecoming – Catherine Corsini

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania

May December – Todd Haynes

Perfect Days – Wim Wenders

Youth (Spring) – Wang Bing

Kidnapped – Marco Bellocchio

The Old Oak – Ken Loach

The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Last year’s Palme d’Or winner was Triangle Of Sadness, directed by Ruben Östlund. The film went on to receive three Oscar nominations in 2023, including Best Picture.

At this year’s festival, Michael Douglas and Harrison Ford were awarded Honorary Palme d’Or prizes, which are given to those who have achieved a notable body of work but have never won a competitive prize at the event.