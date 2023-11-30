When is ‘Godzilla Minus One’ coming out in the UK?

Godzilla is having a minor resurgence in the closing months of 2023.

Along with the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, a new film features the classic repitilian monster. Godzilla Minus One, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, brings the threat of the monster back to postwar Japan.

The film is largely inspired by the original 1954 Godzilla film, where the monster was used as a metaphor for nuclear weapons. Godzilla Minus One stars Ryunosuke Kamiki (Howl’s Moving Castle), Minami Hamabe (Let Me Eat Your Pancreas) and Yuki Yamada.

When is Godzilla Minus One released in the UK?

The film is set to be released in cinemas on December 15, 2023 in the UK.

Godzilla Minus One was originally released in Japan on November 3, before it later opened in the US on December 1.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer was released earlier this year – check it out above.

It marks the fifth film in the Reiwa era of Godzilla produced by Toho, which began with 2016’s Shin Godzilla. This was followed by an animated trilogy, including Godzilla: Planet Of The Monsters, Godzilla: City On The Edge Of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.

In the west, 2014’s Godzilla directed by Gareth Evans started the ongoing MonsterVerse, a shared cinematic universe with King Kong. Other films in the series include Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Godzilla Vs. Kong.

The next film in the MonsterVerse is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is slated to be released on April 12, 2024.