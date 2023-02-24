When is ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ on Netflix?

The first Luther feature length film The Fallen Sun hits cinemas today (February 24).

Originally airing on the BBC back in 2010, Idris Elba has starred as police detective John Luther across five seasons. The Fallen Sun continues his story

Set shortly after the events of 2019’s fifth season, Luther: The Fallen Sun is “an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film. A gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun sees the return of Dermot Crowley as Martin Schenk and introduces Cynthia Erivo as Odette Rayne. Andy Serkais plays baddie David Robey.

When is Luther: The Fallen Sun available to stream on Netflix?

Luther: The Fallen Sun is released in cinemas today (February 24) but it will be available to stream via Netflix from March 10.

Speaking about his ambitions for The Fallen Sun, Elba said: “It’s not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for.”

“John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them. But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence.

“I want people to be like: ‘Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.’ And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I’m too old, someone else will step in to play John.”

However, Elba wanted to make sure the spirit of The Fallen Sun was consistent with what’s come before.

“It’s really dangerous when expanding from television to film to throw a lot of money at it, and for that moment to change the characteristics of the show,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that even though we had a bigger budget, [we didn’t] distort the parameters of Luther-land too much.

“We do amplify the action and do amplify the stakes. But [season 3’s] man-under-the-bed moment? That don’t cost you much money. Those moments are still intact.”