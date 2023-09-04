When is ‘Oppenheimer’ available to stream?

After sharing the same release date as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Oppenheimer has similarly become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the historical drama about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is (at the time of writing) the third highest-grossing movie of 2023, behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Cillian Murphy leads the cast as Oppenheimer, who oversees studies into the first nuclear weapons under the Manhattan Project. Other cast members include Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

When does Oppenheimer release on streaming?

Advertisement

An official release date has yet to be announced. In October 2021, Universal confirmed they would “accommodate” Nolan’s request for a 100-day exclusive theatrical window for Oppenheimer (via Screen Daily). As such, following the film’s release in cinemas on July 21, it could realistically hit streaming services some time following October 29, 2023.

The success of Oppenheimer at the box office, however, could push the date back further. We will update this page when a date is confirmed.

Where can you stream Oppenheimer when it is released?

As the film falls under Universal, the film will likely be tied to the company’s own streaming service Peacock (available on NOW in the UK) at first, before it later arrives on Amazon Prime Video, following the latter’s deal with Universal in 2021.

Recently, Oppenheimer became the most successful WWII-related film of all time. It’s also Nolan’s third-biggest film of his career, behind The Dark Knight ($1billion) and its sequel The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08billion).

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.

Advertisement

“For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”