When is ‘Scream 7’ coming out?

Masked villain Ghostface has been given a new lease of life following the latest instalments in the Scream franchise.

After the quasi-reboot of Scream (2022), the sixth entry switches location from Woodsboro to New York with a new set of meta horror movie rules to abide by.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream VI set a new record for the franchise at the domestic box office, taking $44.5million (£36.6million) in its opening weekend.

It’s the first instalment to not feature Neve Campbell aka Sidney Prescott, who turned down a role in the sequel over a pay dispute.

Is there going to be a Scream 7?

A sequel to Scream VI is yet to be officially confirmed, but its success at the box office suggests another entry will likely be on the cards.

The directors have also expressed their “hope” in seeing the Scream franchise continue. “We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives,” Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline.

Do we know a release date?

As Scream 7 hasn’t been confirmed yet, there isn’t a release date.

Any potential seventh instalment however could be turned around pretty quickly, considering Scream VI released 14 months after its predecessor. As such, a hypothetical Scream 7 could come out in mid-2024.

Who could return for Scream 7?

Following the events of Scream VI, it’s likely any sequel will be led by Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega). It’s possible that legacy characters such as Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) could also return.

The biggest question is whether Sidney Prescott will make a comeback after being absent in Scream VI. As explained by Gale, Sidney is said to have taken her husband Mark and the kids away to “somewhere safe” – so she could return for any potential seventh outing.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Scream VI isn’t perfect: the constant meta references felt inventive in last year’s reboot, but here grow tiresome… Throw in the usual exposition sessions, which keep the viewer up to date on the plot but make it feel like a Gen-Z Poirot, and it could all start to get on your nerves.

“Luckily, such is the sheer, bloody joy of the thing that you’ll be too preoccupied to notice. Maybe more horror baddies should move to New York?”