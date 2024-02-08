Jason Statham’s latest action thriller The Beekeeper has been a success at the box office, leading many to wonder whether there will be more to come in the future.

The film is directed by David Ayer, the writer of Training Day who has previously directed films including End of Watch and Suicide Squad. Kurt Wimmer, who served as a writer on Salt, The Thomas Crown Affair and Expend4bles, wrote the screenplay.

Statham stars as Adam Clay, a former beekeeper who sets out for revenge after a retired schoolteacher takes her own life after losing her charity’s funds to a phishing scam. Josh Hutcherson, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Jeremy Irons also feature in the film.

Advertisement

The Beekeeper has made £3.3 million from its first four weeks of screenings in UK cinemas, contributing to a global gross of over £95 million worldwide to date.

Reviews of the film have been generally positive, with the film sitting on a 70 per cent rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, whose consensus reads: “Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn’t lost his sting.”

When is The Beekeeper 2 coming out?

A sequel to The Beekeeper has not yet been confirmed.

The success of the film, given its relatively low profile ahead of release, has taken many analysts by surprise, though, and with its cinematic run now coming to an end, the film’s producers at Miramax, Cedar Park Entertainment and Punch Palace Entertainment may begin to consider the possibility of commissioning a second instalment soon.

What has director David Ayer said about the possibility of a sequel?

If there is to be a sequel to The Beekeeper, it is likely to involve Ayer in some capacity. The director has given a couple of indications in recent interviews that he would be open to the idea of expanding The Beekeeper into an ongoing franchise.

Advertisement

“We cracked the door a little bit into the Beekeeper world, and I would love to learn more about them,” he said in an interview with Inverse.

“It’s just an amazing mythology,” he continued. “There’s so much room to explore.”