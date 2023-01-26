When is ‘The Wandering Earth II’ out in the UK?

After the original became a huge box office success, sequel The Wandering Earth II hits cinemas this month.

Directed and written by Frant Gwo, this Chinese sci-fi action film takes place several years before events of the original film as mankind builds engines to propel the planet to a new solar system against a rapidly expanding sun.

Wu Jing returns from the original film as Liu Peiquang, alongside new cast members Andy Lau, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi and Zhu Yanmanzi.

The film was released in China and the US on 22 January 2023, to coincide with the first day of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

What date is The Wandering Earth II out in the UK?

The sequel is released in UK cinemas on Friday January 27, a week after its release in China and the US. A release date for streaming services is yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer?

You can check out a trailer for The Wandering Earth II above.

A synopsis reads: “In the near future, after learning that the sun is rapidly burning out and will obliterate Earth in the process, humans build enormous engines to propel the planet to a new solar system, far out of reach of the sun’s fiery flames.

“However, the journey out into the universe is perilous, and humankind’s last shot at survival will depend on a group of young people brave enough to step up and execute a dangerous, life-or-death operation to save the Earth.”