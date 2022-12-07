When is Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ out in cinemas?

A release date has been announced for director Wes Anderson’s next film Asteroid City.

Starring Tom Hanks, Steve Carell and Margot Robbie, the romantic comedy drama is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”.

The film takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955 as students and parents gather for a junior stargazer convention that’s disrupted by world-changing events. Asteroid City’s story is co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast features a number of Anderson’s frequent collaborators including Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody.

Others in the cast include Rupert Friend, Scarlett Johansson, Hope Davis, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon, Sophia Lillis, Steve Park, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Ethan Josh Lee, Hong Chau and Rita Wilson.

Jarvis Cocker, who has contributed to the film’s soundtrack with Richard Hawley, is also set to have a cameo role as a cowboy.

What is the release date for Asteroid City?

Asteroid City will have a limited run in cinemas on June 16, 2023 in the US before it’s released widely on June 23. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

The film is Anderson’s follow-up to 2021’s The French Dispatch, which starred Benicio del Toro and Timothée Chalamet.

Advertisement

Along with Asteroid City, Anderson is developing an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, which is set to be released on Netflix in 2023. It will be the director’s second Dahl adaptation after his 2009 film Fantastic Mr. Fox.

In a four-star review of The French Dispatch, NME wrote: “It’s been seven years since Anderson’s last live action movie, and The French Dispatch is probably his funniest work since 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom.”