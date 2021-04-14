When will cinemas reopen in the UK?

As the UK continues its step-by-step plan to exit COVID-19 lockdown, cinemas across the country are preparing to reopen their doors.

As per Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown, which was announced in February, outdoor cinemas and drive-in venues in England can open from this week (April 12), with indoor cinemas able to welcome film fans back from May 17, when the next step of the plan is implemented. Scotland’s cinemas are also due to welcome punters back on May 17, but Wales and Northern Ireland haven’t confirmed a date so far.

With a number of chains saying they will reopen on May 17 as soon as legally possible, and film schedules starting to be set out others are yet to reveal their plans.

Check out a full list of when every major cinema chain in the UK is expected to reopen below.

When will Odeon cinemas reopen?

No official date has been revealed for the reopening of Odeon cinemas across the UK yet, but the chain’s website lists the forthcoming film Peter Rabbit 2 as screening at Odeon venues, and that film lands on May 21, hinting that a reopening on that date is possible.

When will Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas reopen?

Both Cineworld and subsidiary chain Picturehouse have confirmed that they will reopen their venues when the next stage of lockdown is lifted on May 17.

On their website, Cineworld write: “We expect to resume operations in the UK in May, in line with current government guidance. At that time, we will be following government and health authority guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.”

When will Showcase cinemas reopen?

As with Odeon, Showcase Cinemas are set to reopen their doors on May 17 when indoor gatherings are allowed once again by law. As set out by Boris Johnson in the lockdown roadmap, the situation regarding cases and infection rates is being closely monitored, and the proposed dates for loosening lockdown are liable to change at any time.

When will Vue cinemas reopen?

The Vue chain have yet to make an official announcement regarding reopening following the coronavirus lockdown.

When will Everyman cinemas reopen?

The Everyman chain have announced that they also aim to open their doors once again on May 17.

When will independent cinemas reopen?

Independent cinemas are allowed to reopen, as with every indoor venue, from May 17, though some may choose to open later.

London’s beloved Prince Charles Cinema is among those planning to screen films from May 17, as soon as they are allowed to do so.

In a statement on their website, they said: “We are working with local authorities and the Independent Cinema Association to make sure we present the safest possible environment for our customers and staff.”

When will outdoor cinemas reopen?

In line with government guidance, outdoor cinemas are allowed to reopen from April 12, along with pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops. Not every outdoor cinema has immediately opened following the news, so it’s worth checking the website of your favourite local venue.