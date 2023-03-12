This year’s Oscars are right around the corner, with the best films, filmmakers, actors and creatives all set to be rewarded at another star-studded ceremony.

The 95th Academy Awards will kick off on Sunday, March 12 (broadcasting live in the UK from 12am to 3am on March 13). You can find details on how to watch the event here.

Films such as Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin, All Quiet On The Western Front and Elvis will all be competing for the top prize on the night, while the likes of Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are all up for acting awards.

Where are the 2023 Oscars being held?

The 2023 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California – as has been the way since 2002, when the Hollywood venue was known as the Kodak Theatre.

Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel will presenting the ceremony for a third time, having previously done so in 2017 and 2018. (It was during the 2017 ceremony that La La Land was falsely announced as the Best Picture winner, before it was eventually awarded to Moonlight.)

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

It’s been a long time since the Academy went with just one presenter. Last year’s ceremony was fronted by the trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, while the previous three ceremonies had no official host at all.

Speaking recently about this year’s ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said: “The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards – our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future.

“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, our vision for the future.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently tipped for the Best Picture award, while Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) are the most likely candidates for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett (Tàr) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) are the runaway contenders for Best Actress.

You can find the full list of nominees here.