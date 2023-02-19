Where to watch ‘Aftersun’ on streaming

Aftersun mastermind Charlotte Wells picked up the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer at the 2023 ceremony – find out how to watch the acclaimed film on streaming below.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall and Frankie Corio) reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum (Paul Mescal).”

“At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.”

How to watch Aftersun on streaming

Aftersun is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Liable to increase the cult around Mescal, following his BAFTA-winning turn in Normal People, Aftersun may be small in scale, but it leaves a distinct and lasting impression. No question, it’s the best British movie this year.”

The film has been praised since its release last November but fans were outraged Aftersun only received four nominations at the 2023 BAFTAs.

Tonight (February 19) Aftersun director and writer Charlotte Wells won the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer. The ceremony was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.

However fans aren’t happy Mescal lost out on the Leading Actor award to Elvis star Austin Butler.

Speaking ahead of the BAFTAs though, Mescal said his journey since Normal People has been “mad and amazing.”

“It feels like it’s happened over a short period of time, which it has, but it’s really fun. It’s been really kinetic and energised. I just want to stay on the wave.”