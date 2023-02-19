Where to watch ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ on streaming

All Quiet On The Western Front was the big winner at the 2023 BAFTAs.

READ MORE: All the winners from the 2023 BAFTAs

The German-language film was heavily inspired by the anti-war novel of the same name by former German World War One soldier Erich Maria Remarque. It was nominated for fourteen BAFTAs at the 2023 ceremony and ended up winning seven of them.

Advertisement

All Quiet On The Western Front won the BAFTA for Film Not In The English Language, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Director, Sound and the biggest award of the night – Best Film.

This run of awards makes All Quiet On The Western Front the first foreign language film to win more than four BAFTAs.

“It’s just incredible,” said producer Malte Grunert while picking up the Best Film prize before talking about how the story of a generation “poisoned by right-wing propaganda into thinking war is an adventure” was as relevant today as it was almost 100 years ago.

How to watch All Quiet On The Western Front on streaming

All Quiet On The Western Front was released last October on Netflix and is still available to watch on the streaming platform.

A synopsis for the film reads: “All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.”

Advertisement

The film’s cast features Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanović, Daniel Brühl, Thibault de Montalembert and Devid Striesow.

All Quiet on the Western Front has also been nominated for 9 Oscars at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. The 95th Oscars take place March 13.