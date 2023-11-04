Where to watch Harry Potter in the UK

Over 25 years after the first book was published in 1997, Harry Potter has become a multimedia franchise to rival Star Wars and Marvel.

The success of the books led to a film adaptation of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The remaining six novels in the series were later adapted across seven films, with the last being Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.

Since then, the wizarding world has continued on the big screen through the Fantastic Beasts films starring Eddie Redmayne. The franchise also exists on stage with Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, a play set 19 years after the last book.

The IP’s next wave is set to arrive through an upcoming TV reboot on HBO, which was announced in April 2023.

Where to stream the Harry Potter movies in the UK

At the time of writing (November 4), all eight films are available on Netflix UK.

Every film is also available on NOW through a cinema membership, starting from £9.99 a month. Alternatively, you can buy or rent each film digitally through Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

You can check out a list of all eight films below.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Where to stream the Fantastic Beasts movies in the UK

All three Fantastic Beasts films are available through NOW on a cinema membership. The first two films in the series, meanwhile, are available on Netflix UK.

Every film in the series so far is listed below.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (2022)

In October this year, director David Yates confirmed to NME the Fantastic Beasts franchise had been “parked” following the third film’s lacklustre box office returns.