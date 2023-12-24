Where to watch ‘Home Alone’ in the UK

Home Alone is arguably one of the best Christmas films of all time.

Directed by Chris Columbus, the 1990 comedy stars Macaulay Culkin as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who defends his family home against two robbers played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

The film spawned several sequels, with Culkin reprising his role in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. A third film in the franchise, released in 1997, starred Alex D. Linz.

In recent years, there have been several (forgettable) TV films in the franchise, including Home Alone 4: Taking Back The House, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist and 2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone for Disney+.

Where to stream Home Alone in the UK

At the time of writing (December 21), the film and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York are both available to stream on Disney+. Both films are also available to buy and rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Was there a reboot?

2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone was the latest attempt to reboot the franchise. The film stars Archie Yates as Max Mercer, who is the latest boy to be left behind by his family. Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Andy Daly and Kenan Thompson also star in the film.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “There are also some nicely-judged nods to the original film including a satisfying cameo from Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz.

“This isn’t enough to make Home Sweet Home Alone a must-watch, but it does mean fans of the franchise should probably persevere through the sluggish first half. This film is perhaps best enjoyed on Boxing Day afternoon with a full stomach and a full glass of eggnog – Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”